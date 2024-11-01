Dong Thap plants over 100 ha of flowers for Tet

Sa Dec city in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has planted over 100 ha of various flowers to serve demand of customers during Lunar New Year Festival (Tet) 2025.

The largest flower-growing areas are located in Tan Quy Dong ward, Tan Khanh Dong commune, An Hoa ward, and Tan Quy Tay commune.(Photo: VNA)

The most commonly grown flowers include marigolds, chrysanthemums, roses, gerbera daisies, and marigolds, among others. This year, the locality has prepared more than 90,000 pots of marigolds specifically for the Tet market.

According to the city’s Division of Economic Affairs, the largest flower-growing areas are located in Tan Quy Dong ward, Tan Khanh Dong commune, An Hoa ward, and Tan Quy Tay commune.

In addition to traditional flowers, some farmers are experimenting with new varieties. Many households are also preparing to sell flowers through online platforms like Facebook and Zalo, proactively connecting with traditional businesses to secure sales.

Sa Dec city is focusing on unique flower varieties to attract customers while collaborating with local sectors and localities to facilitate trade and transport of flowers.

The city encourages farmers to sell through e-commerce channels and is actively partnering with the provincial Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development, and Industry and Trade to enhance market access.

In addition to Tet flowers, local farmers have also grown bonsai and ornamental grass to serve customers throughout the year. Sa Dec boasts over 2,000 varieties of ornamental flowers, including more than 200 types of roses, enriching the floral offerings for Tet 2025.

Vietnamplus