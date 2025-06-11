Dong Thap leaders visit press agencies in Mekong Delta

A delegation from Dong Thap Province’s leaders yesterday paid visits to the local representative offices of several major newspapers in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2025).

Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Huynh Minh Tuan led the delegation to visit local representative offices of several major newspapers, named Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP), Cong an Nhan Dan (People's Police), Thanh Nien (Youth), Tien Phong (Vanguard), Lao Dong (Labour) and Phap Luat TPHCM (Ho Chi Minh City Law).

A delegation from Dong Thap Province’s leaders presents a flower basket and offers congratulations to leaders, editors, journalists and staff of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's representative office in the Mekong Delta

At each venue, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Huynh Minh Tuan extended best wishes and congratulations to leaders, editors, journalists and staff of the newspaper on the occasion of the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-June 21, 2025).

Dong Thap Province’s leaders warmly inquire about leaders, editors, journalists and staff of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's representative office.

At the same time, the local leader affirmed that Dong Thap Province’s development in recent years has been significantly contributed by press agencies in the efforts of propagandizing the Party’s guidelines, the State’s policies and laws; orienting the right, spreading positivity and countering negativity and misinformation.

On behalf of the Dong Thap provincial leaders, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee Huynh Minh Tuan aspired that the press agencies would continue to accompany the province in terms of widely promoting major events and activities, and spreading the image and culture of Dong Thap people in the coming time.

He emphasized that such efforts would contribute to the continued growth and development of the “Land of Pink Lotus”.

By Tin Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong