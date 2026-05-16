“Compassionate Ticket ATM” program launched to support Metro Line 1 passengers

On May 15, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee had approved the implementation of the “Compassionate Ticket ATM” program to support passengers facing difficult circumstances in using Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien).

The “Compassionate Ticket ATM” program to support disadvantaged passengers is launched. (Photo: SGGP)

The program is proposed by Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) and Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No. 1 Company Limited (HURC1).

HURC1 is responsible for incorporating the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction's opinions to finalize the program’s content and for leading coordination with relevant agencies and units to implement the program in accordance with current legal regulations.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also requested HURC1 to coordinate with Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) to complete all necessary legal procedures before officially launching the program.

Previously, regarding the proposal to implement the “Compassionate Ticket ATM” program through social funding sources, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction to take the lead, in coordination with relevant units, in urgently reviewing, advising on, and submitting the proposal to the municipal People’s Committee for consideration and decision.

Under the proposal, the program is aimed at helping workers, disadvantaged pupils, and students gain easier access to modern public transportation services. The initiative is considered a meaningful humanitarian effort amid the growing popularity of Metro Line 1, which has been in commercial operation since late 2024 and is increasingly attracting large numbers of commuters.

The program is expected to be piloted for two months starting from May 2026 at Ben Thanh Station and Suoi Tien Station before being considered for expansion across the entire route. Accordingly, automated kiosks named “Compassionate Ticket ATM” will be installed at stations to distribute free tickets to eligible beneficiaries.

Eligible beneficiaries will use their citizen identification cards to register and receive tickets based on their travel needs. The system will also store data to ensure that ticket distribution is provided to the right beneficiaries in a transparent and publicly accountable manner. The program is expected to provide between 500 and 1,000 free tickets per day.

All funding for the program will be mobilized through socialized resources, including contributions from businesses, organizations, and individuals, without using the State budget.

Currently, Metro Line 1 is implementing various passenger support policies, including free travel for people with meritorious service, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and children under six years old, as well as a 50 percent monthly fare discount for pupils and students.

The introduction of the “Compassionate Ticket ATM” is expected to further spread a spirit of solidarity within the community and encourage greater use of public transportation, thereby improving the operational efficiency of Metro Line 1.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh