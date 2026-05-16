Numerous projects, activities mark President Ho Chi Minh's birthday

On May 15, many projects and activities were launched in Ho Chi Minh City to mark President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday and the 50th anniversary of the city bearing his name.

Several units of Tan Thanh Ward participate in the launch ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

In celebration of President Ho Chi Minh's 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890–2026) and the 50th anniversary of the day Saigon–Gia Dinh officially honored with the name of President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976–2026), the Party Committee of Party Agencies of Xuan Hoa Ward launched the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.

The Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space in Xuan Hoa Ward showcases the Testament of President Ho Chi Minh alongside development objectives aimed at building a civilized, modern, and compassionate locality.

There are also areas to recreate President Ho Chi Minh’s 30-year journey of traveling abroad in search of a path for national salvation and present his ideological contributions to Party building, mass mobilization, inspection, and the role of the Fatherland Front while promoting the spirit of lifelong learning in accordance with his teachings.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Trinh Quang Phu, Director of the Phuong Dong Institute for Development Studies, donated two book titles, including " The man who travels across countless lands and seas” and “Following in His Footsteps”—with a total of 190 copies, authored by him. In addition, the Vietnam National Tobacco Corporation (Vinataba) in Ho Chi Minh City presented 200 copies of the book “The Testament of President Ho Chi Minh," contributing to the enrichment of documentary resources in the book space of Party organizations in the ward.

Tan Thanh Ward leaders join tree planting. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Tan Dinh Ward launched a peak emulation campaign in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the former Saigon–Gia Dinh City being honored with the name of President Ho Chi Minh.

At the event, Ms. Nguyen Dinh Minh Phuong, Chairwoman of the Tan Dinh Ward Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, launched the 2026 tree-planting campaign, aligned with the goal of building Tan Dinh Ward into a “modern, green, sustainable” locality. The initiative continues to promote models such as “Tan Dinh – Friendly Green Home” and “Tan Dinh in Bloom," contributing to improved urban landscaping and environmental quality.

Agencies, units, schools, and all 20 residential quarters in the ward have registered 50 practical projects, models, and initiatives. These include campaigns to ensure urban order and traffic safety, renovation of historical memorial steles, digitalization of records and data, implementation of the “Digital Literacy Movement – Spreading Digital Knowledge” model, as well as social welfare programs and support for disadvantaged children.

On May 15, the People’s Committee of Tan Thanh Ward launched a campaign to promote the implementation of “Green, Clean, Beautiful, Safe” streets in conjunction with activities responding to the 2026 Tree Planting Festival in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh.

The program attracted a large number of officials, Youth Union members, armed forces, mass organizations, and residents. Immediately after the launch ceremony, ward leaders, together with participating forces and residents, simultaneously carried out environmental sanitation activities, cleaned up streets, and planted trees in various areas across the locality.

Ho Tram Commune launches “City in Bloom” project. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Ho Tram Commune also launched the 2026 “City in Bloom” movement, aiming to mobilize residents to jointly develop a green, clean, and beautiful environment through the creation of flower-lined streets, alleyway gardens, and greener residential areas.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street is organizing a series of cultural and reading activities featuring meaningful programs aimed at promoting President Ho Chi Minh’s ideological legacy, morality, and lifestyle among readers and the public.

Accordingly, from now until May 21, a thematic book exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh will be held at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, showcasing valuable publications on his life, revolutionary career, ideology, and his deep affection for the Vietnamese people.

Publishing and distribution units at the Book Street will also set up thematic book display spaces dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh at their respective stalls. Notably, on May 16 and 17, the creative reading and storytelling area will host activities such as reading sessions and storytelling about Uncle Ho for children and families.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh