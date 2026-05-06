Compassionate clinic offers hope to vulnerable residents

From diabetes treatment to spinal care, Linh Xuan’s community clinics are giving vulnerable residents access to healthcare and a chance at healthier, more secure lives.

For many low income earners and informal dwellers, persistent pain is often ignored under the pressure of daily survival. Routine medical check-ups remain out of reach due to financial constraints. A new model in Linh Xuan Ward is beginning to ease that burden by mobilizing resources and connecting businesses to deliver timely support to those most in need.

A clinic for the vulnerable

Dr. Nguyen Quang Son provides an examination for an elderly woman at the clinc

Early one morning, 78-year-old Mai Thi Phung arrived at Linh Xuan General Clinic, part of Thu Duc General Hospital. She had endured fatigue for a long time but only sought medical attention after receiving a free health check-up card from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Linh Xuan Ward.

Inside a modest room marked “Compassion Clinic,” Dr. Nguyen Quang Son, head of the clinic, gently examined and spoke with her. Test results revealed that she has diabetes. The 78-year-old woman, who rents a small room with her child and earns a living selling lottery tickets, held tightly to her stack of tickets even during the consultation.

Her case is not unique. When Truong Dinh Phuc, 50, visited the clinic, Dr. Son was struck by his story. Years earlier, Phuc suffered a traumatic brain injury in a traffic accident, leaving part of his skull damaged. Despite this, he continued to support his children through manual labor. Now, as he ages, chronic pain and fatigue have taken a toll. Medical checks confirmed severe spinal degeneration, forcing him to reduce physically demanding work.

Most patients here are informal workers such as street lottery sellers, construction workers, and day laborers, Dr. Son said. They are carefully identified by local authorities based on real circumstances, so the support reaches the right people at the right time.

Although services at the Compassion Clinic are free, patients still receive full examinations, testing and medication. In cases of chronic illness, the clinic coordinates with the hospital, local authorities and business associations to provide health insurance cards, ensuring uninterrupted treatment.

The clinic is the result of a joint effort by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Linh Xuan Ward, the ward’s business association, Thu Duc General Hospital and the local health station. A parallel model, known as the “Kindness Clinic,” operates at the ward health station.

According to Dr. Tran Thanh Sang, director of the Linh Xuan Ward Health Station, the model has proven effective thanks to close coordination and resource-sharing among stakeholders. The station ensures adequate medical supplies and equipment to support treatment for vulnerable residents.

A model of community care

Under the program, both clinics provide services to residents and workers in Linh Xuan Ward who face financial hardship but do not qualify for official poverty assistance. Medical consultations and medication distribution are offered regularly from Monday to Friday, making healthcare more accessible to informal workers.

To ensure support reaches the intended beneficiaries, the ward’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee has conducted surveys and compiled a list of disadvantaged households. With additional backing from the local business community, the initiative has strengthened the effectiveness of social welfare efforts.

Quarterly reviews are held to assess performance, address challenges and refine operations, helping sustain the model’s impact.

Director Vu Tri Thanh of Thu Duc General Hospital said the initiative goes beyond covering healthcare costs. It reflects the health sector’s responsibility to work alongside local authorities in building a healthier, more connected community grounded in mutual support.

By Giao Linh - Translated by Anh Quan