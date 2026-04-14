Dong Nai to dismantle two toll stations on National Highway 51 this April

On April 13, the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province issued an official document to relevant agencies regarding the dismantling of the T1 and T2 toll stations located on National Highway 51, which passes through the province.

The T1 toll station on National Highway 51, located in Dong Nai province, has been abandoned for several years but has not yet been dismantled, raising concerns over potential traffic safety risks. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, after reviewing a submission from the Department of Construction, the Chairman of the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee approved the proposal to remove the two toll stations by April 2026.

Previously, on April 8, during a working session between the Department of Construction and relevant agencies on the proposed dismantling plan, Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway Development Joint Stock Company (BVEC) agreed to hand over the current status of the T1 and T2 toll stations to the competent authorities before April 15. The handover is intended to facilitate the dismantling process while ensuring traffic safety.

The T1 and T2 toll stations have ceased toll collection activities since early 2023; however, their physical infrastructure—including station buildings, traffic diversion islands, foundation structures, signboards, and auxiliary facilities—remains in place. These remnants have caused traffic conflicts, obstructed visibility, and posed potential road safety risks.

The Chairman of the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee has assigned the provincial police, along with the People’s Committee of Tam Phuoc Ward and Long Phuoc Commune, to direct relevant forces to support traffic regulation and ensure security and order throughout the dismantling process.

The Department of Construction will take the lead, in coordination with Road Management Zone IV and Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway Development Joint Stock Company (BVEC), in carrying out the dismantling work and in recovering, storing, and managing salvaged materials during and after the removal process.

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh