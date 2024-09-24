Dong Nai should lead Vietnam in economic development: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 24 urged the southern province of Dong Nai to take more actions to become a leading locality in terms of economic development in the country.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 24 urged the southern province of Dong Nai to take more actions to become a leading locality in terms of economic development in the country, and a civilised and modern province with high, sustainable growth and high income.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

Working with the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board on the province’s socio-economic development and defence and security situation, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pointed out several limitations that Dong Nai needs to address, such as improving the speed and quality of growth, enhancing the quality of investment attraction, promoting administrative reform, and increasing competitiveness.

He asked the province to better understand its position and role in the overall development of the region and the country; promote a spirit of self-reliance and resilience; closely adhere to and respect practical realities to provide timely and appropriate directions; strengthen decentralisation in association with allocating resources effectively and enhancing implementation capacity; and prioritize social welfare and environmental protection.

The Government leader requested the province to pioneer in mobilising resources for development; in developing science and technology, applying the achievements of the fourth industrial revolution to development, improving the quality of high-quality human resources training, administrative reform, and the investment and business environment; and in social security, environmental protection, and rapid, green and sustainable development.

It is necessary to enhance the three traditional growth drivers of investment, export, and consumption, and promote new ones such as digital economy, green economy, circular economy, sharing economy, knowledge economy, and night economy.

He also required the province to invest in developing several key, high-tech, and innovative economic sectors; transition industrial zones toward green and sustainable practices; deepen participation in production, distribution, supply chains, and global value chains.

Dong Nai must resolutely reduce administrative procedures, particularly those related to land and investment; focus on harmoniously developing cultural and social sectors; effectively implement policies for those who rendered service to the nation; and develop social housing, especially those for workers.

Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vo Tan Duc reported that the province's Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) grew by 6.8 percent in the first six months of 2024, and is projected to rise by 7.2 percent for the whole year, with per capita GRDP reaching VND148 million (US$6,010) per year.

In the first nine months, its index of industrial production has increased by 7.37 percent year-on-year, and its export turnover has reached approximately US$15.6 billion. Its total domestic investment has exceeded VND42 trillion, five times higher than the same period last year, while foreign direct investment (FDI) has amounted to over US$1 billion, marking a 34 percent increase year-on-year.

VNA