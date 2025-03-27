National

Dong Nai continuously proposes establishment of free trade zone

A delegation from the National Assembly (NA) Economic and Financial Committee had a working session on land use planning with the leadership of Dong Nai Province on March 26.

Long Thanh Airport

According to the report, Dong Nai is positioned as an aviation economic center, promoting the development of high-tech industries, logistics, and aviation support services when Long Thanh Airport becomes operational in 2026. Currently, the legal system does not have specific regulations for the free trade zone model. Therefore, Dong Nai Province continues to propose a pilot plan for establishing a free trade zone model in Long Thanh Airport and Phuoc An Port to serve international trade needs.

In her concluding remarks, Vice Chairwoman of the NA Economic and Financial Committee of the National Assembly Doan Thi Thanh Mai noted that Dong Nai Province should continue to issue legal documents of land law enforcement to serve as the basis for the process of verifying the adjustment of the national land use planning for the 2026-2030 period, aligning with the land use demand of the locality.

In related news, Binh Duong Province has recently adjusted the An Binh railway station's planning to 190 hectares, presenting an increase of 17 hectares compared to the previous plan. The An Binh railway station is planned to develop into the main freight terminal for the Ho Chi Minh City area, towards becoming an international goods transport. The station is expected to handle over 24 million tons of cargo and receive 25 million passengers by 2050.

By Hoang Bac, Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

