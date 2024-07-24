Dong Loc T-junction martyrs commemorated in Ha Tinh

A ceremony commemorating the sacrifice of ten young female volunteers at Dong Loc T-junction was held at Dong Loc T-junction historical site in Ha Tinh Province’s Can Loc District on July 24.

This year is the 56th death anniversary of the ten young female volunteers who laid down their lives for the country's independence at Dong Loc T-junction. The ceremony took place at the grave site of the ten heroic young female martyrs at Dong Loc T-junction memorial temple.

Attending the ceremony were leaders representing various agencies, departments, units and organizations of Ha Tinh Province; representatives of the families of the ten heroic martyrs, veterans, former young volunteers who had ever lived and fought at Dong Loc T-junction along with numerous residents and visitors.

In the solemn and respectful atmosphere of the ceremony, they conducted a ritual to pray for and offered incense and flowers to commemorate heroic martyrs and the ten young female volunteers.

The Management Board of Dong Loc T-junction historical site reported that from the beginning of 2024 until now, around 400,000 domestic and foreign visitors have flocked to the historical site to pay tribute to the heroic martyrs. Especially, from early July until now, Dong Loc T-junction historical site has received an average of 3,500-4,000 visitors per day.

Some photos captured at the commemorative anniversary of the ten Dong Loc T-junction female volunteers:

By Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong