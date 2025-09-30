HCMC to handle surplus public assets after organizational merger

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has requested to handle surplus public assets after the merger of local administrative units.

The urban area in Phu Dinh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

On September 29, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh issued an official document conveying the directive of the Chairman of the People’s Committee regarding the reporting and review of state-managed land, housing, buildings, and office facilities that are either unused or inefficiently utilized, as part of efforts to prevent waste across the city.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has instructed the chairpersons of the People’s Committees of wards, communes, and administrative zones to carry out the following tasks.

For surplus land and buildings arising from the administrative boundary reorganization, local authorities are to assess and report based on urban and rural construction planning, land-use planning, and actual land-use needs in their areas. They must propose appropriate plans for the reallocation or disposal of such properties in accordance with legal regulations.

These proposals are to be submitted to the Department of Finance, which will coordinate with relevant departments and agencies to provide recommendations for consideration and decision by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

For land and property involved in disputes, complaints, or illegal occupation by residents, local authorities must resolve all disputes and complaints thoroughly and recover any encroached or occupied land for proper management and utilization.

For small or irregular land plots that do not meet the minimum size requirements for subdivision, local authorities shall, in accordance with legal regulations, allocate such land for public purposes to serve the needs of the local community or consider allocating or leasing the land to adjacent land users, with land-use fees or rental payments to be collected and submitted to the State budget.

In addition, with regard to land and property managed by the Ho Chi Minh City Land Fund Development Center, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Center to propose appropriate land-use plans or submit proposals for short-term leasing in accordance with regulations on the leasing of land funds and associated assets on a short-term basis.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has directed the Department of Agriculture and Environment, the Department of Finance, the Department of Construction, and other relevant departments, agencies, and units to coordinate in guiding the People’s Committees of communes and the City’s Land Fund Development Center in the use of land and property. The goal is to ensure land is used economically, efficiently, and in accordance with urban and rural planning and land-use planning, and in full compliance with legal regulations.

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh