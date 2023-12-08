Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo marks 10th anniversary of UNESCO recognition

A ceremony marking ten years since Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO will be held at the 23/9 Park in HCMC’s District 1 on the evening of December 8.

Artists Le Tu and Ha Nhu perform in a show of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo. (Photo: SGGP)

Don Ca Tai Tu (southern amateur traditional music) is a traditional Vietnamese art form originating from ceremonial and Hue Royal Court music and developed and practiced based on Southern folk music.

Born 100 years ago, it has been a long-standing cultural tradition in the Mekong Delta since the end of the 19th century. Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo meets the criteria because it is passed down through generations in southern provinces, re-created via cultural exchanges, and presents a concord and respect among ethnic groups.

UNESCO recognized Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The Southern amateur traditional music was recognized for the prize at the 8th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Baku, Azerbaijan on December 5, 2013.

Cai Luong artist Vo Minh Lam (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC has made efforts to preserve and promote the value of this kind of folk art. In the coming time, the city will continuously strengthen the preservation and promotion activities of traditional cultural identities and call social organizations, State agencies, units, and people to join hands to preserve and promote the values of the art of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo.

On this occasion, the HCMC People's Committee will present certificates of merit to individuals for their outstanding contribution to preserving and promoting Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo.

The celebration will include special performances of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo with the participation of artists of the HCMC Music Performance Center, Hat Boi (Vietnamese classical opera) Art Theater, Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong (reformed opera, the southern region's most popular theatrical form) Theater, namely Meritorious Artists Le Tu and Le Hong Tham, Ha Nhu, Vo Minh Lam, Quoc Dai, Cao Cong Nghia, the FM, 153, Mat Ngoc bands and more.

Meritorious Artist Le Hong Tham (Photo: SGGP)

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh