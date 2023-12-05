Southern traditional folk music — indispensable spiritual food of Vietnamese

UNESCO recognized Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity at the 8th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Baku, Azerbaijan in December 2013.

Preservation and promotion

Vietnamese traditional music is presented to students at the Phu Nhuan High School in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The specific folk art type of the southern region has been invested in and promoted before being recognized as an intangible cultural heritage.

After receiving the UNESCO title, HCMC has organized many activities to preserve and promote Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur traditional music) over the past ten years, such as HCMC Children’s Don Ca Tai Tu Festival, HCMC Don Ca Tai Tu Festival, Don Ca Tai Tu composition contest, Don Ca Tai Tu Festival welcoming the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Don Ca Tai Tu performance on the lunar New Year held annually in the “Tren Ben Duoi Thuyen” (At the Wharf - On the Boat) flower market, Cai Luong Singing Contest called Chuong Vang (Golden Bell) Vong Co and others.

In addition, many programs on training generations in this traditional performance art at schools, such as the Dinh Tien Hoang and Nguyen Thai Binh primary schools in District 1, the Doan Thi Diem Primary School in District 4, the Giong Ong To Secondary School in Thu Duc City, the Duc Tri Secondary School and Bui Thi Xuan High School in District 1, and cultural centers in Cu Chi, Can Gio, Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh.

HCMC also has specific programs to preserve and promote Don Cai Tai Tu Nam Bo, including a project on preserving and promoting values of the intangible cultural heritage of this folk art in the city in the 2018-2020 period. The project was approved by the municipal People's Committee in March 2018 to strengthen education activities and raise the public awareness of protecting and developing values of cultural heritages and southern amateur traditional music.

According to the Department of Culture and Sports of HCMC, in the coming time, the city will implement a wide range of activities to preserve and promote the art of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo, such as building policies to encourage artisans and artists with excellent achievements, and creating tourism development project associated with Don Ca Tai Tu to serve tourists, collecting tangible and intangible heritages related to the art of Don Ca Tai Tu.

Building future generations

Dr. Mai My Duyen who is one of the leading experts on southern amateur music said that after UNESCO recognized Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, she proposed seven contents to develop the kind of folk art, including training traditional music lovers and performers to enhance the people’s awareness of the southern amateur folk music, especially young people; and creating favorable conditions for practicing, creativity and teaching folk music at schools, families, clubs and communities to improve the cultural and spiritual life of the people.

Meritorious Artist Huynh Khai, former Head of the Traditional Music Department of the HCMC Conservatory of Music expressed his joy at Don Ca Tai Tu clubs that have recently attracted many young people. Folk music has also lured a large number of students to extracurricular activities.

Cultural units must pay attention to seeking outstanding talents, gathering and creating favorable conditions to help them improve their skills, he added.

Nguyen Minh Thuan, 23, graduated from the department of Dan Kim or Dan Nguyet (moon-shaped lute), and Dan Tranh (16-string zither) of the HCMC Conservatory of Music is one of the young members of a Don Ca Tai Tu club in the city.

He said that he has performed Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo for nine years and can make a living in music. He hoped that there would be more theaters introducing and promoting traditional music to reach closer to young audiences.

Despite many difficulties, artists have made great efforts to keep their passion for their career and join hands to preserve and promote Don Ca Tai Tu contributing to the development of the country’s arts and culture.

HCMC should have stages presenting Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo every weekend in the heart of the city, such as walking streets, museums, and parks to promote Vietnamese folk music and attract visitors, insiders said.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh