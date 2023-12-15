Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo Festival 2023 opens in Bac Lieu

The opening ceremony of the 2023 Mekong Delta Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo Festival opened at the Memorial House of the art of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo and late composer Cao Van Lau in Bac Lieu City in the Mekong Delta province of the same name on December 14.

A performance of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The event is part of activities marking ten years since Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (Southern amateur music) was recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

The two-day festival attracts art troupes of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo with more than 100 artists from provinces and cities in the region, including Kien Giang, Hau Giang and Can Tho.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Bac Lieu Province Tran Thi Lan Phuong, UNESCO recognized Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The Southern amateur traditional music was recognized for the prize at the 8th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Baku, Azerbaijan on December 5, 2013. This is not only the pride of the people in the Southern region but also a demonstration of the vitality and pervasiveness of traditional Vietnamese culture in the 21 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta.

It is also an opportunity for artists to exchange and closely coordinate to preserve, develop, and promote Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo, she added.

Director of the Soc Trang Provinceprovince's Culture Center Lam Hoang Vien noted that the 2023 Mekong Delta Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (Southern amateur music) Festival presents its 17th edition. It shows that the specific folk art type of the southern region passed down through generations in southern provinces and discovered many young talents.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh