Domestic travel companies report surge in MICE tourism in Q1

Domestic travel companies have reported a surge in MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) tourism in the first quarter of 2024, with both tourist arrivals and revenues exceeding those recorded in the same period last year.

A sharp increase in MICE tours signals robust recovery for the tourism industry (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Tran Phuong Linh, Director of Marketing and Information Technology at Ben Thanh Tourist, said her company served over 8,000 MICE tourists in the period, mostly in Vung Tau, Bien Hoa, Phan Thiet, Bac Lieu, Ben Tre, Can Tho, and Hanoi.

Ben Thanh Tourist has also recently expanded its MICE offerings to include international destinations, hosting groups of 200-400 guests in Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Japan and China, she said, noting an annual growth of around 15% in the number of MICE tourists served.

As MICE tourism involves large groups and integrates various activities such as team-building, conferences and gala dinners, Linh said her company has been selective in each preparation stage, from choosing suppliers and convention centres to building a professional and experienced staff to cater effectively to client needs.

Meanwhile, Vietluxtour identified MICE as its biggest market segment, securing contracts with thousands of clients that resulted in a year-on-year increase of 35 percent in both tourist arrivals and revenue.

Vietluxtour General Director Tran The Dung said 60 percent of domestic MICE tourists opted for travel by car or railway, with popular routes including Ho Chi Minh City to Phan Thiet, Vung Tau, Nha Trang, Quy Nhon, Tuy Hoa, and Hanoi to Ha Long, Sa Pa, Ninh Binh and Sam Son. Notably, the average spending per guest on these tours reached VND6 million (US$250).

Beyond increasing trade promotion activities to tap into new markets, he said his company is optimising tour quality to ensure customer satisfaction and retention.

He also anticipated a further growth in the MICE tourism segment this year, particularly among clients from real estate, banking, and apparel industries.

