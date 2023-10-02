Domestic artists keen on promoting Vietnamese images, culture

Recently, many Vietnamese artists and businesses producing and disseminating cultural goods have intended to introduce the country's images and use the Vietnamese language on goods labels to the international market.

Actress Ngo Thanh Van said that she always makes discussions with the film directors to change the character's origin to Vietnam and add some typical Vietnamese elements into the lines, including her character ‘Kami’ in the American science fiction film produced and directed by Gareth Edwards, The Creator.

Actress Nhung Kate playing the character “Yen” in The Continental Project, a prequel to Keanu Reeves' John Wick series had many lines in Vietnamese. She received many compliments on her acting skills in the movie from prestigious newspapers such as CNN, Los Angeles Times, and The Wrap.

Vietnamese rapper Binz’s 2020 hit song “Bigcityboi” was chosen to play in the film, “Expend4bles” directed by Scott Waugh.

Vietnamese films recently were honored at international film festivals, such as Tro tan ruc ro (Glorious Ashes), Ben trong vo ken vang (Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell).

Additionally, Netflix's A Tourist's Guide to Love, was filmed in Vietnam featuring exciting images of the country.

The first HCMC International Film Festival (HIFF) 2024 will be presented to international markets at the Busan International Film Festival which will take place from October 4 -13, 2023 in Busan, Korea.

The BlackPink 'Born Pink' World Tour which took place at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on July 29 and 30 attracted more than 60,000 audiences. The K-pop girl group BlackPink sent their thanks to Vietnamese audiences and shared images of their Hanoi concert on their pages.

In the coming time, there will be music performances featuring international artists will be held in Vietnam, promoting the images of Vietnam as a safe, friendly, and attractive destination to visitors and contributing to the country’s tourism development.

One of the important contents of the strategies for developing Vietnamese culture is to promote the image of the country, Vietnamese culture, and people to the world. It is carried out by cultural management units and artists by creating favorable conditions for organizing international cultural events in Vietnam with the participation of foreign artists and domestic artists to take part in performances abroad.

Local artists have also introduced the traditional and modern beauty of Vietnamese culture to international markets.