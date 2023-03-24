Netflix announces its first movie filmed in Vietnam

It is expected that on April 18, Netflix will officially launch the US$3.5 million movie ‘A Tourist’s Guide to Love’ - the first movie was filmed in Vietnam, said Josephine Choy, Netflix's Vice President and General Counsel Asia Pacific.

This morning, Chairman of the Culture and Education Committee Nguyen Dac Vinh worked with Ms. Josephine Choy in Hanoi.

At the meeting, Ms. Josephine Choy said, Netflix is a major entertainment service in the world, owning more than 222 million paid subscribers in more than 190 countries and territories with TV shows and movies. movies, and mobile games of various genres and languages.

Netflix, which has been available in Vietnam since 2016 within the framework of the global launch event, officially launched the Vietnamese version in October 2019. Netflix currently does not have a representative office in Vietnam but has gradually invested in Vietnam by licensing more than 200 movies, and hiring Vietnamese partners to dub and make subtitles for Netflix programs and movies.

It is expected that on April 18, Netflix will officially launch the movie ‘A Tourist’s Guide to Love’ - the first movie was filmed in Vietnam and invested by Netflix with an estimated budget of about US$3.5 million.

Vice President Josephine Choy hoped that the movie will make positive contributions to introducing the beauty and culture of Vietnam to more than 190 countries and territories around the world.

Netflix's Vice President also appreciated the radicality of the Motion Picture Law (amended) in an approach that is consistent with the general approach in the world as it considers movies are only a unique art form but also an important industry, affecting the growth of other industries, especially tourism.

Netflix is committed to working together to promote the creative economy in Vietnam; at the same time, it supports the strategy of developing Vietnam's cultural industry with a vision to 2030, in which, turning the cultural industry into an important economic-service sector, contributing 7 percent of GDP by 2030.

In implementing the Government’s Decree No. 71/2022/ND-CP on the management, provision and use of radio and television services effective from January 1, 2023, Netflix is following the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s procedure to establish a representative legal entity in Vietnam. Netflix hopes the National Assembly's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents will support and facilitate Netflix in completing the procedures for establishing a representative legal entity in Vietnam.

Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents Nguyen Dac Vinh congratulated and highly appreciated the successes that Netflix Asia Pacific Group has achieved in recent years with impressive growth.

According to Mr. Nguyen Dac Vinh, the amended Law on Cinema was approved by the National Assembly with many breakthrough policies to create a legal foundation for the international integration of Vietnamese cinema and favorable conditions to promote the film industry.

One of the new features of the amended Law on Cinematography is the regulation on the management of online movies in the direction of combining the measure of 'pre-check' with 'post-inspection' (Article 21) which has opened up opportunities and favorable conditions for foreign film enterprises operating in Vietnam.