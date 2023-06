Several videos and images shared and posted by tourists and local people on social media platforms, showed dolphins swimming and jumping out of water in Son Tra Peninsula, Da Nang City.

Head of the Management Board of Son Tra Peninsula and Da Nang Tourism Beaches Nguyen Duc Vu said that the dolphins were seen in the middle of Mui Song and Huc Lo areas under the Son Tra Peninsula.

Previously, injured dolphins reportedly appeared at the seaside in Da Nang City. This is the first time that the residents could see wild dolphins near the coast.