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Two parking projects meant to ease Da Lat traffic remain stalled

SGGPO

More than three years after detailed construction plans were approved for two parking facilities at the Prenn Pass entrance and Darahoa to help ease traffic congestion in Da Lat, both projects remain stalled.

A site inspection at the locations designated for the Prenn Pass entrance parking facility and the Darahoa parking facility found that even the project information boards had been damaged by fire and were partly obscured by overgrown grass. No construction activity has taken place at either site in more than three years.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Lam Dong Province, neither parking project has yet been allocated or leased land by the competent authorities for construction, as the investors have not contacted the authorities or submitted applications for land allocation or lease.

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At the site designated for the construction of the Prenn Pass entrance parking facility in Hiep Thanh Commune, Lam Dong Province, several large buses can be seen parked in the distance. (Photo: SGGP)
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Location and planning map for the Prenn Pass entrance parking facility, adjacent to the Lien Khuong–Prenn Expressway

Located in Hiep Thanh Commune, the Prenn Pass entrance parking facility is adjacent to the end of the Lien Khuong–Prenn Expressway. Covering 38.2 hectares, it is designed to accommodate more than 900 buses and 200 taxis and passenger cars and serve around 33,800 people, including passengers and parking facility staff.

Under the plan, the facility is expected to reduce the number of motor vehicles entering central Da Lat. Shuttle vehicles would be able to access the city center via Prenn Pass, Mimosa Pass, and Tuyen Lam Road, which leads to the Tuyen Lam National Tourist Area.

Meanwhile, the parking facility combined with a bus station at the Darahoa junction, connected to National Highway 27C, covers 36.69 hectares. It is designed to accommodate more than 900 buses and 60 taxis and passenger cars, serving approximately 34,700 people.

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Connection point from the Lien Khuong–Prenn Expressway to Tuyen Lam Road, passing through the Prenn Pass entrance parking facility area (Photo: SGGP)
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More than three years after the detailed plan was approved, the project remains stalled, with the information board obscured by overgrown grass. (Photo: SGGP)

In recent years, Da Lat has come under increasing pressure from rising traffic volumes, with the city center frequently experiencing congestion during holidays and festivals. Large buses traveling in convoys have also caused localized traffic overload.

As part of coordinated measures to ease traffic congestion in Da Lat, authorities have adjusted traffic arrangements on several roads since August 1 and banned vehicles with more than 29 seats, except buses, from traveling on a number of roads in the city center.

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Tuyen Lam Road runs through the planned site of the Prenn Pass entrance parking facility, most of which is covered by existing forest. (Photo: SGGP)
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The information board for the parking facility and bus station at the Darahoa junction in Lac Duong Commune has been burnt for a long time. (Photo: SGGP)
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The area adjacent to National Highway 27C is primarily agricultural land, with part of the site covered by forest. (Photo: SGGP)
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Simulation of the planned parking facility and bus station at the Darahoa junction. Covering 36.69 hectares, the facility is designed to accommodate around 817 buses.
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Locations of the two major parking facilities planned to ease traffic congestion in Da Lat (circled).
By Doan Kien—Translated by Kim Khanh

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wo parking projects Da Lat traffic Prenn Pass entrance parking facility Darahoa parking facility

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