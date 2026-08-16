Two parking projects meant to ease Da Lat traffic remain stalled

A site inspection at the locations designated for the Prenn Pass entrance parking facility and the Darahoa parking facility found that even the project information boards had been damaged by fire and were partly obscured by overgrown grass. No construction activity has taken place at either site in more than three years.
According to the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Lam Dong Province, neither parking project has yet been allocated or leased land by the competent authorities for construction, as the investors have not contacted the authorities or submitted applications for land allocation or lease.
Located in Hiep Thanh Commune, the Prenn Pass entrance parking facility is adjacent to the end of the Lien Khuong–Prenn Expressway. Covering 38.2 hectares, it is designed to accommodate more than 900 buses and 200 taxis and passenger cars and serve around 33,800 people, including passengers and parking facility staff.
Under the plan, the facility is expected to reduce the number of motor vehicles entering central Da Lat. Shuttle vehicles would be able to access the city center via Prenn Pass, Mimosa Pass, and Tuyen Lam Road, which leads to the Tuyen Lam National Tourist Area.
Meanwhile, the parking facility combined with a bus station at the Darahoa junction, connected to National Highway 27C, covers 36.69 hectares. It is designed to accommodate more than 900 buses and 60 taxis and passenger cars, serving approximately 34,700 people.
In recent years, Da Lat has come under increasing pressure from rising traffic volumes, with the city center frequently experiencing congestion during holidays and festivals. Large buses traveling in convoys have also caused localized traffic overload.
As part of coordinated measures to ease traffic congestion in Da Lat, authorities have adjusted traffic arrangements on several roads since August 1 and banned vehicles with more than 29 seats, except buses, from traveling on a number of roads in the city center.