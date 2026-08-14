Starlink requested to display Paracel, Spratly Islands on satellite internet map

Vietnamese telecommunications authorities have repeatedly requested Starlink to accurately display the Paracel and Spratly Islands on its service maps to fully comply with national sovereignty laws.
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