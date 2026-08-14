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Starlink requested to display Paracel, Spratly Islands on satellite internet map

SGGPO

Vietnamese telecommunications authorities have repeatedly requested Starlink to accurately display the Paracel and Spratly Islands on its service maps to fully comply with national sovereignty laws.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam

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Starlink internet Vietnam launch Hoang Sa Truong Sa map Vietnam Telecommunications Authority Starlink satellite map Vietnam satellite internet services Vietnam Vietnam digital sovereignty laws Nguyen Anh Cuong telecommunications Starlink Service Vietnam low Earth orbit satellite Vietnam Vietnam internet service providers rules

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