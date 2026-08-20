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Millions of extra textbooks printed for supply security for next academic year

SGGPO

The Vietnam Education Publishing House is urgently printing nine million additional textbooks to resolve localized retail shortages caused by delayed preorders before the new academic year.

By Phan Thao, Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam

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