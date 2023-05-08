Districts around Tan Son Nhat Airport suggested to review land fund for projects

The People’s Committees of Tan Binh, Tan Phu, and Go Vap districts in HCMC have been suggested to review the land fund for developing projects but not affect people’s lives.

Regarding to the planning and development of an urban area around Tan Son Nhat Airport, Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Thanh Nha said that after checking and adjusting the plan serving the HCMC Master Plan by 2040, with a vision to 2060, the department suggested districts to review the land funds that are capable for developing projects but not affect people's lives.

The planning review and adjustment that is carried out in areas around stations of metro lines 2 and 5, in Truong Son, Cong Hoa, and Truong Chinh streets aims to give priority to additional functions of the projects in the sectors including services, trade, public services, logistics and transportation associated with Tan Son Nhat Aiport as well as add comprehensive venues of international convention and exhibition centers, hotels, officetel, and condotel to meet visitors’ demand for services in the areas around the airport.

The additional functions of commercial, entertainment, accommodation, tourism, culture, and increase in the land coefficient and number of floors of buildings aims to meet air passengers' demand in the most efficient way.