District 1 wins community Ao Dai contest

The Women's Union of District 1 won the first prize at the Charming Ao Dai Contest which is one of the activities of HCMC Ao Dai Festival 2024 concluded in Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1 on March 9.

This year's Ao Dai contest attracts nearly 800 contestants from 11 units participating in the individual and group categories. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the award ceremony were Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung and Chairwoman of the HCMC Women Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran.

This year’s contest attracted nearly 800 contestants from 11 units participating in the individual and group categories.

The organization board presented two second prizes to Rex Hotel and the Women's Union of District 8.

Three third prizes went to the Women's Unions of District 5, Nha Be, and Cu Chi while The Women's Unions of Districts 3, 5, Phu Nhuan, Binh Thanh, and Thu Duc City.

Thu Duc City also received a collective award with the highest number of 170 participants.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung said that the Charming Ao Dai Contest has been the highlight activity of the HCMC Ao Dai Festival for over ten years. The community Ao Dai contest has now become a typical community culture attracting many local people and foreign visitors. The contest also contributes to the aesthetic orientation and trend of using ao dai in daily life to preserve the traditional cultural values and identities of the nation in the dynamic development and international integration of the city.

Images of the Charming Ao Dai Contest:

By Ca Dao – Translated by Kim Khanh