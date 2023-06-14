District 1 offers 130 locations to use public toilets free of charge

District 1 Vietnam Fatherland Front, District 1 People’s Committee, the Environment and Construction Club yesterday launch a program to provide free public toilets in the district for local residents and tourists.

The program of free public toilet provision is to first improve the awareness of organizations, businesses, and local dwellers about environmental protection, public hygiene maintenance, civilized urban lifestyle to form a more friendly District 1 in the eye of visitors.

Head Nguyen Thanh Phat of District 1 Urban Management Office informed that there are now 18 public toilets in the district, located at 13 markets, parks, bus stops, and residential areas.

In order to satisfy the needs of both local people and tourists coming to District 1 as well as improving the public toilet network here, the local authorities have adopted several measures, including mobilizing social resources to offer free public toilets with clear instruction signs for ease of identification and access and urban beauty maintenance.

Until now, 130 locations in 10 wards of the district have joined in the program.

On this occasion, Mai Hoa Group gifted Nano Airpurity pictures – a decoration piece with the function of deodorizing and purifying the air – to 50 units and households taking part in the program.

Before this, in a working session with the Standing Board of District 1 Party’s Committee, Secretary of HCMC Party’s Committee Nguyen Van Nen had stressed that HCMC is now accommodating over 10 million people, and each dweller must have a duty to beautify the city to leave a good impression in the mind of visitors to this place.

He then asked that District 1 should carefully consider installing public toilets, be they mobile or fixed, in needy places for both local residents and tourists to use conveniently.