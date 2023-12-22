Ho Chi Minh City

District 1 needs to implement projects of central area management

SGGP

District 1 has an important role in contributing to the development of the economy and services of HCMC.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said at the 19th session of District 1’s Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure, which opened on December 21.

He noted that District 1 needs to apply mechanisms and policies from Resolution 98 on specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC to implement the goal of developing the economy and services in the district, and complete targets and tasks of resolutions of the 12th Congress of District 1’s Party Committee.

In addition, District 1 should carry out central area management project, service economic project, and night economy development project to create specific results, clear, professional, and modern changes.

He highly appreciated District 1’s positive results in reforming public administration, improving the investment environment, building the government, applying digital technologies in administrative activities.

District 1 continuously needs to implement social security activities, care for underprivileged people, enhance the quality of people’s lives, reduce poverty, and actively carry out solutions for ensuring political security, and social order safety in the district.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai meets delegates at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)
At the conference (Photo: SGGP)
By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh

