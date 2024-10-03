National

Disadvantaged workers gifted tickets to return home for Tet

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labor plans to present 2,000 round-trip train tickets and 400 airfares to disadvantaged workers, helping them to return home for Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday 2025.

It is one of the key activities with the goal of supporting people in difficult circumstances to enable them to return to their home town for the Tet holidays.

According to representatives from the trade union, this year’s program will focus on providing support to workers of families affected by natural disasters and flooding, members of trade unions in the Southern region who wish to return to their hometown in the Northern localities to celebrate Tet.

There will be a wide range of activities to be organized for workers who have not planned to return to their hometown on the Lunar New Year to enjoy a happy and warm Tet, affirming the role of the trade unions in caring for and supporting workers.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh

