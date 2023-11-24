Disabled young people to be supported for digital transformation startups

The Vietnam Youth Federation in collaboration with the National Committee for Vietnamese Persons with Disabilities will help disabled young people start a business with digital transformation.

The Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation in collaboration with the National Committee for Vietnamese Persons with Disabilities today organized a seminar ‘Current situation and solutions to support young people with disabilities to start a business with digital transformation’ in Hanoi.

At the conference, participants shared information and solutions about digital entrepreneurship, and the skills needed when starting a business. In particular, young people with disabilities talked about the difficulties they were encountering in starting a business, applying for a job, as well as studying.

One of the 35 young people with disabilities praised at this year's program ‘Shining Vietnamese examples’ is Duong Dinh Bao, Director of B-ONE Advertising Services and Trading Production Company from the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak.

Duong Dinh Bao confided his feelings after he had an accident in 2015; since then he has been facing difficulties in applying for a job. He realized the difficulties that people with disabilities are encountering to integrate into the community. In 2016, he founded a graphic design company to create jobs for people in the same fate.

Currently, his company's TikTok channel has tens of thousands of followers. Duong Dinh Bao really wants to connect and replicate the model to other provinces and cities, to create jobs for people with disabilities, as well as those who love graphics.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Van, Chairwoman of the Founding Council of the Hanoi-based nonprofit Will to Live Center - which provides free computer and life skills training courses, to people with disabilities, in order to help them find employment and integrate fully into society - shared that out of up to 6.2 million Vietnamese people with disabilities, a large proportion of them are still unemployed, some of them work in the informal sector and in precarious work with low income.

Those concerns have motivated her and the team of the Will to Live Center to always strive to help, accompany, and support people with disabilities and vulnerable people to fully integrate into the community. She wants to help people with disabilities be confident when going out, have access to education and then go to work, earn their own income, not having to depend on support from the State or family or charity support.

Mr. Trinh Cong Thanh, Chairman of the Vietnam Disabled Youth Club, said that there are currently many young people with disabilities who have been doing business successfully on digital platforms in areas such as advertising, printing, and vocational training for disabled youth, or selling local specialties in e-commerce platforms.

According to Mr. Thanh, in the Vietnamese disability community, many people have made efforts like famous disability speaker Nick Vuijic. The bright examples’ talks about their experiences are very useful knowledge and motivation for young people with disabilities in particular and young people in general on their career path.