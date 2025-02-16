Digitization improves accessibility of Vietnamese historical, cultural sites

Locals and tourists visiting historical sites, museums, and festivals usually listen to tour guides talking about the historical values of displayed images and artifacts. Now, they can access news and information via their mobile devices.

Tourists visit Hue Imperial Citadel. (Photo: SGGP)

During Tet holidays, Hue Imperial Citadel received a large number of visitors, but there was not a long queue to purchase entry tickets. Ms. Mai Thi Ha from Nam Dinh province said that buying online and receiving through email is the most convenient way to get the tickets. The average wait time at the entrance is around 1-2 minutes.

Hue Imperial Citadel, located in the Complex of Hue Monuments in Hue City, covering an area of more than 30,000 square meters, includes many historical relics and especially a complex system of roads that makes it difficult for tourists to visit. However, the Hue Monuments Conservation Center launched a new virtual reality (VR) experience for tourists visiting the Hue Imperial Citadel. With this app, visitors can easily explore the Imperial City even without a tour guide.

Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Center, Hoang Viet Trung, said that the Complex of Hue Monuments is a popular tourist destination, attracting both domestic and international visitors, especially during special festive programs. To address the problems in management and support a large number of visitors, the center has implemented a series of modern technologies, such as an electronic ticketing system, a mobile app for travelers visiting the Imperial City, artifact identification, and digital exhibitions to reduce overwhelming visitors and ensure pricing transparency.

In the Central region, festivals are held during the whole year round, and creating new experiences to attract visitors is a challenge. The 2025 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF), to be held at the end of May, will use Augmented Reality (AR) technology integrated with the Sun Paradise Land app, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in a world of imagination and boundless creativity. Additionally, the interactive Virtual Reality experience with the DIFF kit will offer unforgettable impressions to young people. Specifically, DIFF will also create a virtual "matching" space, allowing single young adults to connect and get to know each other while visiting Da Nang City.

Craft villages and historical sites in the ongoing digitalization journey

Located between Hue City and Da Nang City, the Hai Van Gate national historical relic has been digitalized in the form of a 3D tourism map, offering visitors a unique opportunity to take a virtual tour and explore the site. Visitors not only listen to stories from the past, but they can also leave beautiful images on the "digital wall" of the historical relic and receive a digital badge as a certificate for completing the journey.

At the Dong Loc T-Junction historical site in Can Loc District and the Ly Tu Trong Memorial Site in Thach Ha District in Ha Tinh Province, visitors can leave their emotions or a few messages after their visit. The digital application helps personalize the tourists’ journey.

The application of 3D digitalization technology has also helped the Quang Ngai Provincial Museum increase the number of visitors during the 2025 lunar New Year.

According to Ms. Doan Thi Thanh Loan, a museum tour guide, the museum is making an effort to create new forms of experiences for the public, such as virtual tours, online history classes, and designing interactive programs with 3D images, music videos, and virtual exhibitions. The Quang Ngai Provincial Museum has digitized over 40 artifacts. However, this number is still relatively small compared to the over 22,000 artifacts in the museum's collection. Since the beginning of 2025, the museum has added QR codes to over 300 artifacts, further enhancing the visitor experience.

At the Ngu Hanh Son District’s Spring Flower Garden in Da Nang City, 10 outstanding sculptures from the 2023 Non Nuoc Stone Carving Contest have been embedded with blockchain chips. With just one touch or by scanning a QR code, visitors can gain all information and images about the creation process, authors, and the carving stations to enhance their understanding of the traditional stone carving craft of Ngu Hanh Son artisans.

In addition, technology plays an important role in protecting the copyright of the artworks and supporting product promotion.

Deputy Director of the Da Nang City’s Department of Information and Communications, Tran Ngoc Thach, said that many of Da Nang’s cultural products have been recognized through the Danangchain digital platform. This platform helps connect the creators of these products with consumers, fostering new business models. As a result, it not only promotes Da Nang’s culture and people but also raises awareness about Vietnam.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh