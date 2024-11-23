Digital technology industry faces severe shortage of skilled workers

The most significant bottleneck hindering the growth of the digital technology industry is the dearth of highly qualified personnel, said National Assembly deputy Vu Hai Quan of Ho Chi Minh City.

National Assembly deputies discuss issues

After Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long submitted to the National Assembly a report on the draft Law on Digital Technology Industry, the National Assembly discussed this draft law today.

Deputy Vu Hai Quan highlighted that the lack of highly skilled professionals is the primary obstacle hindering the current digital technology industry's progress.

Therefore, addressing this issue must be the critical breakthrough whereas the draft law reflects this only vaguely. Therefore, the deputy emphasized that a comprehensive human resource development policy, coupled with strategies to attract talent, should be regarded as a pivotal factor in advancing the digital technology industry.

The matter of infrastructure for the digital technology sector is also of significant concern. In summary, a transformative policy regarding human resources is essential.

Deputy Vu Hai Quan

Talking more about the semiconductor industry, deputy Vu Hai Quan said that there needs to be a flexible mechanism in purchasing infrastructure for the semiconductor industry in addition to a mechanism for the issue of shared infrastructure.

The deputy emphasized that this bill requires innovative thinking; otherwise, it will merely resemble the Information Technology Law project introduced several decades ago.

Meanwhile, deputy Tran Hoang Ngan said that this is an important project when the country is prepared to enter a new era of development, but it is necessary to link the law with the laws that have been and are being prepared to be passed, ensuring that there are no obstacles, such as the Data Law, or the issue of data management.

According to him, it's essential to implement policies that also prioritize sustainability in human resources and infrastructure to facilitate swift development in this industry.

Furthermore, it’s essential to clearly outline which types of digital data are permissible for trading and which ones are strictly off-limits for exploitation and trade.

Deputy Tran Thi Dieu Thuy

Deputy Tran Thi Dieu Thuy also from HCMC remarked that this legislative initiative presents a valuable opportunity for the country to advance digital technology in line with the established objectives.

She recommended that the Government should view digital asset and digital data businesses as a specialized area requiring specific regulation.

Ms. Dieu Thuy highlighted a significant challenge in policies for human resource development. While the government invests heavily in training, attracting talent to the public sector remains challenging due to the prevailing low salaries. This situation ultimately obstructs the potential for digital transformation within the public sector.

By Phan Thao – Translated By Anh Quan