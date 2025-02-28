Digital driver’s license on VNeID valid for traffic participation

The Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security will oversee driver’s license testing and issuance, while provincial traffic police departments will process applications and transmit data for the issuance of electronic licenses.

Major General Nguyen Van Minh, Deputy Director of the Traffic Police Department, shared this information at a Ministry of Public Security press conference on February 28.

Traffic police undergo training to take over driver’s license management and testing.

Following the ministry’s takeover of driver’s license management, the Traffic Police Department was assigned to implement related tasks. Provincial traffic police offices will handle applications and forward data to the department, which will issue electronic licenses.

"The department has worked closely with the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order to integrate electronic licenses into the VNeID application for public use," Major General Nguyen Van Minh said. He added that if a citizen has completed the renewal process but has not yet received their physical license, they can use the digital version on VNeID for driving without penalties.

In the coming time, the Ministry of Public Security will accelerate digital transformation in driver’s license management by upgrading software systems, modernizing equipment, and implementing a unified nationwide process. Administrative reforms will prioritize online public services and data integration between government agencies under Project 06, which focuses on digital identity and authentication from 2022 to 2025, with a vision to 2030.

Citizens will be able to submit applications for new or renewed licenses at local commune, ward, and township offices and take driving tests in any province or city, regardless of their place of residence or training.

According to Major General Nguyen Van Minh, local police will process applications and forward them to the Traffic Police Department for issuance. Efforts will be made to digitize records and minimize the need for physical documents.

Starting March 1, license renewals and reissuance can be done in person or online. Those applying in person can visit designated local police offices or provincial traffic police departments. Results will be available within five days, with license information updated on the VNeID app and the Traffic Police Department’s online database within three days of submission.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan