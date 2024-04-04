Dien Bien Phu Historical Victory Museum to extend opening hours

The Dien Bien Phu Historical Victory Museum, a must-see destination in the north-western province of Dien Bien, has decided to extend its opening hours.

At the Dien Bien Phu Historical Victory Museum in Dien Bien Province (Photo: VNA)

The Dien Bien Phu Historical Victory Museum, a must-see destination in the north-western province of Dien Bien, has decided to extend its opening hours, catering to increasing demand in the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day holidays as well as the 70th anniversary of the victory (May 7).

The museum will apply evening hours from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM every Friday and Saturday between April 5 and May 31 as well as on May 6 and 7.

Its director, Vu Thi Tuyet Nga, revealed that in March, the museum hosted over 50,400 visitors, including many groups of veterans, officials, soldiers, and students from across the nation.

Boasting modern architecture, its 1,250-square-metre exhibition area on the first floor displays nearly 1,000 documents, artifacts, photos, and maps.

The highlight of the museum is a panorama painting depicting the Dien Bien Phu campaign, the largest in Southeast Asia and one of the three largest in the world. Painted with oil on canvas, it features 4,500 figures and mountainous landscapes, vividly portraying significant battles of the period.

On March 13, 1954, the Vietnamese revolutionary army launched the first attack against the French colonialists’ heavily fortified base of Dien Bien Phu, starting the 56-day historic campaign whose victory directly led to the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina.

Vietnamplus