Development of ten key cultural industries prioritized

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has just signed Decision No. 2486/QD-TTg approving the Strategy for the Development of Vietnam’s Cultural Industries through 2030, with a vision toward 2045.

The strategy identifies ten key cultural industries prioritized for development, including film, fine arts, photography, and exhibitions; performing arts; software and entertainment games; advertising; handicrafts; cultural tourism; creative design; television and radio; and publishing.

These sectors produce goods that integrate cultural, creative, and technological elements while leveraging intellectual property, catering to public demand for cultural consumption and enjoyment, and aligning with the country’s objectives of international integration and sustainable development.

The strategy sets clear targets for 2030, aiming for the cultural industries to achieve an average annual growth rate of approximately 10 percent and contribute 7 percent to the national GDP. Employment in these sectors is expected to grow by an average of 10 percent per year, accounting for 6 percent of the total workforce. The number of operating enterprises within the cultural industries is projected to increase at an average annual rate of 10 percent, while the average annual growth rate of export value from these industries is targeted at 7 percent.

By 2045, Vietnam aims to become a leading nation in the cultural and entertainment industries in the Asia-Pacific region, solidifying its position on the global cultural industry map.

Among the proposed measures, the government emphasizes the development of distribution centers, the promotion of cultural industry exports, and a strategic focus on both established markets and the expansion into potential domestic and international markets.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh