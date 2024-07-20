Detailed plan for 15 national railway stations proposed

Consulting units have proposed a detailed plan for 15 railway stations of the national railway network for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision toward 2050.

Cao Xa station on Hanoi - Hai Phong route (Photo: SGGP)

According to consulting units consisting of Consulting Center for Transport Development and Investment (CCTDI) and Transport Investment & Construction Consultant Joint Stock Company (TRICC), these stations currently receive frequent trains on the national railway network, including Dong Dang, Yen Trach connecting with the dry port cluster, Kep connecting with Bac Giang dry port, Sen Ho on Hanoi – Dong Dang route linking with the dry port cluster and Sen Ho logistics dry port in Bac Giang Province; Ninh Binh connecting with the inland water port cluster of Ninh Binh - Ninh Phuc, a station (Khoa Truong or Truong Lam) connecting with Nghi Son port, Vinh, a station (Nghi Long or Quan Hanh) linking with Cua Lo port, Kim Lien connecting with Lien Chieu port, Dieu Tri connecting Quy Nhon dry port, Nha Trang, Vinh Trung, Thap Cham, Ca Na connecting with Ca Na port on Hanoi – HCMC route; and Cao Xa on Hanoi – Hai Phong route.

The stations including Vinh, Nha Trang, Vinh Trung, and Thap Cham will serve tourism while Dong Dang station will be developed into an international transit station.

The Cao Xa station in Hai Duong Province is added to the planning because it connects with waterways and industrial zones, and is slated for investment to become an international transit station by 2030

These stations will be planned for their functions, positions, scale, and capacity. It includes plans for transportation connections to the stations and container yards; embellishment and expansion plans for functional areas and railway tracks; planning projects of yards, warehouses, and cargo handling capacities; passenger terminal and functional area planning; railway signaling, electrical system, water supply and drainage system.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh