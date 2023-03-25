Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai visits Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park No.1

|
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai visits VSIP 1.
Accordingly, the delegation was headed by Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai; and leaders of nine localities included Nam Dinh, Binh Thuan, Thai Binh, Khanh Hoa, Ha Tinh, Binh Phuoc, Thua Thien - Hue, Thanh Hoa, Tay Ninh provinces
At the working trip, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai said that the Government has directed Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (Becamex) and Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park Joint Venture Company Limited to research and create the replication of the industrial park model across the country in the coming years, contributing to the development of a new generation industrial ecosystem.
This morning, the Deputy Prime Minister and his entourage attended the “Binh Duong Startup - Connection - New Development” event and witnessed the granting ceremony of investment certificates for investors in Binh Duong Province.