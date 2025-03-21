Deputy PMs debate with Mekong Delta localities on backlog issues

Deputy Prime Ministers Le Thanh Long and Mai Van Chinh yesterday had working sessions with leaders of Mekong Delta localities debating solutions to address long-standing backlog projects decisively.

A Government delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long, took part in a working session with the leaders of Hau Giang and Kien Giang provinces which was held in Hau Giang Province on March 20.

During the session, the People's Committees of Hau Giang and Kien Giang reported on their economic growth scenarios for 2025.

As reported, Hau Giang Province set a target of a 10.14- percent GRDP growth rate and GRDP a per capita of VND107 million (approximately US$4,234), marking a 15- percent increase compared to 2024.

The province's total state budget revenue is expected to reach VND8.3 trillion (US$326 million), an increase of over 10 percent year-on-year.

Currently, the locality has been developing industrial zones, digital technology zones and high-tech agricultural zones.

On the other hand, 43 investment projects across the province are behind schedule, including one funded by the state budget and 42 funded by non-budget sources, primarily due to slow land clearance processes.

Additionally, some projects have been prolonged, leading to policy and regulatory changes that make it difficult to resolve completely.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long speaks at the working session.

In his concluding remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long emphasized that in order to actualize the economic growth target, it is essential to leverage the strengths of the Mekong Delta region, particularly agricultural sector.

Regarding the long-standing backlog projects, the Deputy Prime Minister instructed local authorities to pay greater attention, and leverage their expertise to thoroughly assess, classify and take decisive action to resolve them.

At the same time, Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long requested relevant ministries and agencies to update and collect the recommendations from Hau Giang and Kien Giang to report to the Government to find solutions.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh presided over a working session with the leaders of An Giang, Dong Thap and Ca Mau provinces at the headquarters of the An Giang Provincial Party Committee.

The session primarily focused on infrastructure development, social housing, the movement to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses, national target programs, and addressing existing difficulties and obstacles.

Speaking at the working session, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh noted that the three provinces must be determined to accelerate the progress of key projects and address decisively land clearance and construction delays.

He stressed that key projects serve as a driving force for economic growth not only for the localities but also for the country.

The construction site of Can Tho-Ca Mau Expressway in Thoi Binh District, Ca Mau Province. Many key transport projects in the Mekong Delta face severe material shortage for backfilling and construction.

By Vinh Tuong, Tam Chi- Translated by Huyen Huong