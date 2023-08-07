Deputy PM urges to reduce impact of flooding

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has urged ministries, agencies and localities to mobilize forces to help people in a bid to reduce the impact of flooding in the northern mountainous and midland regions.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang made the request of reducing the consequence of flooding in the Prime Minister Official’s Dispatch No. 726/CD-TTg to the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue, the Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, the Natural Resources and Environment Minister, the Construction Minister, the Transport Minister, the Industry and Trade Minister, the National Defense Minister, the Public Security Minister and chairpersons of people's committees in provinces including Lai Chau, Yen Bai, Lao Cai, Son La, Dien Bien, Thai Nguyen, Bac Kan, Cao Bang, Ha Giang, Lang Son, Bac Giang, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, Hoa Binh, and Quang Ninh.

According to the official dispatch, mountainous and midland districts of the North region embraced heavy rain with a total rainfall of 100-200mm, even nearly 400mm in some places from August 4, causing partial flooding on small rivers and landslides, flash floods damaging local inhabitants’ houses and properties, especially in Lai Chau, Yen Bai and Son La provinces. The Prime Minister sent his deepest condolences to bereaved family members of victims of natural disasters expressing his concern with the difficulties and losses of people in disaster-hit areas.

The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting predicted that the mountainous and midland areas of the North will continue experiencing showers, heavy rain in some places from now until August 8 with the precipitation of 50-120mm, even over 180mm in some places.

Continuous rain in the past few days is likely to trigger flooding on small rivers and streams, flash floods, landslides, cascading rocks, and flooding in low-lying areas.

To protect local residents and minimize loss of people’s property and the state, the Prime Minister requested steering committees, ministries and localities not to be negligent but keep vigilance on the weather development as well as reduce the consequences of rain and flood.

The Prime Minister requested chairpersons of people's committees in provinces to guide local dwellers on how to prevent and limit damage caused by flash floods and landslides in addition to continued relocation and evacuation of people and properties from dangerous areas to safer shelters, especially from areas at risk of landslides and flash floods.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment was assigned to forecast and warn floods, landslides, and flash floods, providing adequate information to functional agencies for prompt and effective response. The Ministry of Transport should ensure traffic safety in areas affected by rain and floods.

The Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to coordinate with localities in ensuring the safety of dams, especially small hydropower reservoirs and critical irrigation reservoirs in a bid to ensure agricultural and industrial production. Responsible agencies and ministries must fix the electrical system to supply electricity for production and daily life.

The National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue and the ministries of National Defense and Public Security should liaise with localities to carry out search and rescue work effectively.