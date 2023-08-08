Deputy PM urges listening to children’s feedback

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has asked ministries, agencies, localities and socio-political mass organisations to continue listening to children’s feedback to meet their aspirations.

Addressing the seventh national children’s forum in Hanoi on August 8, the Deputy PM hailed the spread of child participation rights models, including children's forums at all levels, the provincial and district-level children's councils, core children's groups at residential areas, and children's rights clubs, contributing to educating confident and responsible citizens who are ready to dedicate their physical efforts and brainpower from a young age.

In order to create a safe and healthy living environment for all children, he called for further attention to nurturing soft and life skills, thus helping them cope with violence, physical abuse, and drowning.

He said efforts must be made to create rules of cultural and safe conduct on cyberspace while initiatives aimed at protecting a clean, green, and beautiful environment should be encouraged, adding that relevant agencies should launch more channels and forums through which children could voice their wishes and engage in shaping and fine-tuning policies specifically designed for them.

More practical actions must be taken to care for children, especially those in difficult circumstances, remote, border, and island areas so that all of them could fully grow up and live in an environment of love, safety, and healthiness, he urged.

Officials at the event also answered questions regarding child abuse, psychological support for children who have experienced violence or abuse. They also discussed the offering of free swimming lessons, particularly for underprivileged children, online safety for children, and improving the quality of psychological counseling services at schools.

As many as 188 children representing over 25 million others nationwide conveyed 13 messages and recommendations to various agencies and organizations at the event.