Vietnam, Singapore upgrade bilateral ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam held talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in the city state on Wednesday, in which they agreed to upgrade the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam holds talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in the city state on Wednesday. (Photo: VNA)

Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong warmly welcomed General Secretary To Lam and his spouse, along with a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State, on their official visit to Singapore, affirming that the visit is an important milestone in the relationship between the two countries. He asserted that the two countries have close political, economic and people-to-people relations, and share many common and strategic interests on regional and international issues.

General Secretary To Lam expressed his pleasure at visiting Singapore again in his new position, which coincided with many important events between the two countries, including the 80th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day and the 60th anniversary of Singapore's National Day.

He thanked the Government and people of Singapore, and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong personally, for their warm welcome and close affection for the General Secretary, his spouse and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam, emphasising that the visit contributed significantly to strengthening the friendly relations and mutual understanding, opening up great opportunities for cooperation, deepening and raising the cooperation between the two countries to a new level, for the benefit of the people of the two countries, for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

Affirming that Vietnam always attaches importance to and wants to promote the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Singapore, the Party chief shared Vietnam's achievements in the renewal process, emphasising the country’s efforts to promote economic restructuring associated with growth model innovation, digital transformation and sustainable development; streamline the administrative apparatus, and reform administrative procedures towards a state system that operates effectively, efficiently and effectively.

The two leaders reviewed the outstanding achievements in cooperation between the two countries, especially in economy, trade and investment, with bilateral trade turnover reaching over US$9 billion in 2024.

Singapore is currently the second largest investment partner in Vietnam with a total accumulated investment capital of over US$80 billion, of which the Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) are considered symbols of successful cooperation. The two sides also acknowledged positive progress in the fields of defence - security cooperation, education - training, science - technology, tourism, labour and people-to-people exchanges.

Building on the great achievements over the past five decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1973, the two leaders agreed to upgrade the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This is a historic milestone in the bilateral relationship, opening a new chapter with a more comprehensive and long-term vision. Singa shared that this is the first Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that Singapore has established with an ASEAN country.

The two sides agreed to set out major directions and assign relevant agencies, ministries and sectors to develop an action programme to implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and develop the relationship substantially and effectively, focusing on enhancing political trust through delegation exchanges at all levels, especially high-level ones; expanding and deepening economic, trade and investment cooperation; promoting cooperation in digital transformation, innovation, green economy, clean energy; strengthening cooperation in the fields of defence - security, culture, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

The Vietnamese leader suggested Singapore expand the VSIP 2.0 network towards innovation, low carbon emissions, and enhance cooperation in the fields of digital transformation and emerging technologies.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed his wish to promote cooperation with Vietnam in developing seaports and maritime infrastructure through digital transformation. He affirmed that Singapore would continue to support Vietnam in improving the quality of human resources, especially strategic-level officials, and effectively implement the Memorandum of Understanding on the Vietnam-Singapore Innovation Talent Exchange Programme, and wants to send Singaporean students to Vietnam to study and research, promote cultural and sports exchanges, and exchanges between young generations to enhance understanding and friendship between the two nations’ people.

Regarding regional issues, the two leaders agreed to strengthen ASEAN solidarity and pay due attention to the sustainable development of sub-regions, including the Mekong Sub-region, thereby actively contributing to ASEAN's self-reliance, prosperity and sustainable development, and promoting its central role in the region.

General Secretary To Lam and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong hold a private meeting. (Photo:VNA)

The two leaders also affirmed their determination to build the East Sea (the South China Sea) into a sea of peace, cooperation and development, and together with ASEAN countries to promote negotiations on a practical, effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

General Secretary To Lam and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong witness the handover of the Joint Report on Offshore Wind Power Trade Cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

At the end of the talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of cooperation documents in the fields of wind power trade, digital transformation, prevention and combat of transnational crimes, financial innovation, creating an important foundation to promote the Vietnam - Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the coming time.

