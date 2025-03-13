Delays in rest stop construction along North-South Expressway

The approved plan for the Eastern wing of the North-South Expressway from Lang Son to Ca Mau includes 36 rest stops. However, while efforts are underway to complete the expressway this year, the construction of these facilities remains sluggish.

Temporary rest stops in poor condition

More than 1.5 years after opening, the Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet Expressway still lacks official rest stops, forcing drivers to rely on two temporary facilities. One, located at Km 199+700, about 5 km from the Ma Lam interchange in Ham Thuan Bac District, Binh Thuan Province, is often littered with waste and has an overwhelming stench due to improper sanitation.

“There are makeshift restrooms, but they are rarely cleaned and are in terrible condition. Many travelers have no choice but to relieve themselves along the roadside,” said Van Cong Dinh, a Ho Chi Minh City resident.

Additionally, some locals have cut through fences to set up roadside stalls, creating safety hazards for passing vehicles. Another temporary stop at Km 144+560 in Tuy Phong District, Binh Thuan Province, offers air-conditioned rest areas and toilets, but it is insufficient to meet demand.

Numerous vendors operate in a disorderly manner at the temporary rest stop on the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet Expressway (Km 199+700).

Authorities recognize the urgent need for proper rest stops and have been working on solutions, yet progress remains slow.

In June 2024, a joint venture between Phuong Trang Bus Company and Thanh Hiep Phat Co., Ltd. was approved to construct and operate three rest stops along the Cam Lam – Vinh Hao and Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet expressways within 15 months. However, little progress has been made.

Mr. Nguyen Viet Huy, Deputy Director of the Department for Roads of Vietnam, stated that the joint venture has fulfilled its financial obligations for two projects, contributing VND280 billion to the State budget. It is now working on design approvals, contractor selection, and mobilizing equipment to start construction as soon as conditions allow.

The biggest obstacle is land clearance, as local authorities have yet to hand over the necessary land. The Ministry of Transport (now the Ministry of Construction) has repeatedly urged provincial governments to expedite the process, but delays persist.

“We have worked closely with local authorities, even stationing officials on-site to coordinate efforts, but land clearance remains incomplete,” a Department for Roads of Vietnam official said.

Removing bottlenecks to speed up progress

Investors have reported that, beyond land clearance delays, the construction of rest stops faces obstacles related to the Bidding Law.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Danh Huy explained that the ministry had previously canceled bidding documents for rest stop projects following the issuance of Decree No.115/2024, which details the implementation of the Bidding Law. This was the main reason why 13 rest stops could not be completed in time for the expressway’s scheduled opening at the end of 2025.

Since then, the ministry has reissued tenders in compliance with updated regulations. Five projects are in the bidding phase and expected to finalize investor selection in March, while one requires a new bidding round. The selection process for the remaining 13 rest stops is set to conclude by May. Although the approved construction timeline for these stops is a maximum of 15 months, project management units will negotiate with investors to shorten construction time, prioritizing essential facilities like restrooms and parking areas.

Additionally, the Ministry of Construction has instructed project management units to work closely with local authorities to expedite land clearance, ensuring timely handover to investors. The goal is for the rest stops to be operational in sync with the expressway.

Among the 36 planned rest stops along the North-South Expressway, 24 are under the Ministry of Construction’s management. Of these, 21 have investment plans, with eight already signing contracts and seven having selected investors, who are now preparing for contract signing. Five are still in the bidding phase, expected to conclude in March, while one on the Can Tho – Hau Giang section is undergoing document revisions for a new bidding round in April, with contract signing expected in June. For the planned rest stop under the public-private partnership project for the Deo Ca tunnel, investment arrangements need reassessment following Decree No.165/2024. Meanwhile, two rest stops on the La Son – Hoa Lien and My Thuan – Can Tho expressway sections have yet to be included in the project approval list.

By Bich Quyen, Nguyen Tien – Translated by Thuy Doan