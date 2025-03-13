Expressway projects accelerated to meet critical deadlines

Major expressway projects are speeding up across the country with relevant authorities tackling land disputes and construction delays to meet tight deadlines and boost regional connectivity for comprehensive national growth.

Bustling construction site overcoming mountain passes on the Quy Nhon - Chi Thanh Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Construction reported that the Hoa Lien - Tuy Loan Expressway project, initiated in September 2023 with a scheduled completion date of August 2025, is currently addressing persistent land acquisition issues, specifically concerning approximately 0.1km of the main thoroughfare and 0.7km of access roads as well as the relocation of two 22kV medium-voltage power installations.

The Quang Ngai - Hoai Nhon Expressway segment, commenced in January 2023 with a projected completion date of December 2025, is encountering land acquisition challenges, including compensation demands from residents affected by construction-induced vibrations.

The Hoai Nhon - Quy Nhon Expressway section, with a target completion of September 2025, has achieved a construction progress of 63.36 percent. Meanwhile, the Quy Nhon - Chi Thanh Expressway, aiming for a September 2025 completion, is facing land acquisition delays due to boundary revisions and a decelerated construction pace by contractors.

In his directive, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh urged contractors and construction units to devise judicious construction methodologies, minimizing disruptions to community life. He emphasized the necessity for accelerated construction, employing "three shifts, four teams" and "round-the-clock" operations to achieve premature completion while upholding stringent quality standards.

Concurrently, he stressed the importance of labor discipline and site safety, and mandated that contractors ensure equitable compensation for construction-related damages, while preventing corruption, waste, and malfeasance throughout project execution.

Another delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long yesterday conducted on-site inspections of component projects of the Van Phong - Nha Trang Expressway and component project 1 of the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway.

He urged stronger collaboration to ensure expressway project quality and timely completion. He mandated land acquisition by March 2025, monthly progress reviews, revised timelines, and "three shifts, four teams" construction method to address delays and meet targets.

In particular, the Chi Thanh - Van Phong Expressway and component project 3 of the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway must complete the initial 20km by 2025, as mandated by the Prime Minister. Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long further proposed the completion of land acquisition for the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway by March 31.

Component project 3 of the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway, spanning 48km within Dak Lak Province, is under the purview of the Dak Lak Province People’s Committee, with a total investment of over VND6.1 trillion (US$239.5 million). Commenced in June 2023, the project has achieved 34.9 percent of contractual value, approximately 10 percent behind the 2025 completion schedule.

The Chi Thach - Van Phong Expressway component, covering 48km in Phu Yen Province, is managed by the Ministry of Construction, with a total investment of VND10.733 trillion ($421.5 million), initiated on January 1, 2023. The project, comprising two construction packages, has attained 69.9 percent of planned progress, a marginal delay of 0.69 percent.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long is inspecting the progress of the Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway project (Photo: SGGP)

Moving to the South, the People’s Committee of Bien Hoa City (Dong Nai Province) informed yesterday that following a 20-day public awareness campaign, over 300 households in Phuoc Tan and Tam Phuoc wards have consented to land handover for the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway project.

However, numerous households remain noncompliant, necessitating the preparation of expropriation dossiers. Specifically, 7 households in Tam Phuoc Ward and a significant number in Phuoc Tan Ward, primarily those with land acquired through informal agreements and unauthorized construction on agricultural land, have not agreed to land handover.

Despite concerted efforts by the Dong Nai Province Land Fund Development Center and Bien Hoa City People’s Committee, the processing of expropriation dossiers is lagging. The Bien Hoa City People’s Committee has requested the Provincial Land Fund Development Center to deploy specialized personnel to expedite the review and consolidation of outstanding land handover dossiers, facilitating continuous expropriation to achieve land handover completion by March 2025.

In Binh Duong Province, reports from the provincial Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board reveal that compensation and resettlement for the four packages of HCMC Ring Road 3 (Binh Duong section) have reached over 94 percent. The Binh Duong Province People’s Committee is urging relevant entities and the People’s Committees of Thuan An, Thu Dau Mot, and Di An cities to ensure 100-percent land handover by March 2025 to accelerate project-wide progress.

The most complex component, Tan Van Intersection (adjacent to HCMC), is targeted for substantial completion by late 2025. Binh Chuan Intersection (Thuan An City) is undergoing expedited construction to achieve substantial completion by September 2025.

On March 12, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc conducted on-site inspections of land acquisition progress at An Phu Intersection (Thu Duc City) and HCMC Ring Road 3 (Thu Duc City and Binh Chanh district sections).

After listening to relevant reports, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc ordered expedited land acquisition for An Phu Intersection with full handover by March. He mandated resolving compensation disputes, protecting citizen rights while meeting deadlines. Public engagement and legal intimidation when necessary were emphasized during this process. For remaining households on the Ring Road 3 project, immediate March relocation was required. He stressed timely action to prevent project delays.

“This is a public infrastructure project of national significance, serving the interests of the nation and its citizens. There is no justification for a few households to impede progress when 99.8 percent have complied. Investors must be prepared to commence construction immediately upon land handover to prevent further delays”, stressed Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam