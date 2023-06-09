Deputy PM urges handover of clean land for Long Thanh airport’s sub-projects

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has requested for early hand over clean land for construction of sub-projects of Long Thanh international airport.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has requested the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to closely coordinate with the People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai to accelerate ground clearance work and early hand over clean land for construction of sub-projects of Long Thanh international airport.

The Deputy PM's instructions were detailed in a document released by the Government Office on June 8 following his meeting with the working group on the project’s first-phase construction. The handover of land for construction of working roads and the airport's phase 2 should be completed in June this year, he said, stressing that the progress of land clearance is a prerequisite to ensure the project progress.

The Ministry of Transport was tasked with directing ACV - the investor of the project - to study the construction plan of the second phase of the project. It was also required to work with the National Assembly’s Office regarding adjustments to the project’s land acquisition, compensation, support and resettlement.

Starting in 2021, the Long Thanh International Airport project covers more than 5,000ha across six communes in Long Thanh district of Dong Nai. It has total investment is VND336.63 trillion ( US$14.3 billion) and is divided into three phases.

In the first phase, a runway and one passenger terminal along with other supporting facilities will be built at a cost of VND 109.1 trillion to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year.

Once fully completed by 2050, the airport will be able to handle 100 million passengers and 5 million tons of cargo annually. Located 40km east of Ho Chi Minh City, it is expected to relieve overloading at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, currently the country’s largest, in the southern metropolis.