Deputy PM orders policy for rooftop solar power development

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on August 13 stressed the significance of consistency in the technical approach as well as economic efficacy while developing a decree on mechanisms and policies to develop rooftop solar power.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha chairs the meeting on Tuesday. (Photo:VNA)

Ha, chairing a hybrid meeting on the day, said that the building of the decree must be aligned with National Power Development Plan VIII, ensuring energy security and meeting socio-economic development requirements.

As there is ample room to develop rooftop solar power in the northern region, rational policies should be in place to encourage investment, he said, asking the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) to review load demand, transmission capacity, and system safety, and to simplify procedures to grant registration certificates to develop this kind of electricity at homes and offices.

Given that the MoIT has studied and agreed on buying 20 percent of the excess rooftop solar power in the northern localities, Ha noted technical measures must be sketched out to control the power capacity to ensure system safety.

He ordered the ministry, the Vietnam Electricity (EVN), and competent agencies to estimate the load demand, ability to ensure system safety, and capacity of the transmission network in regions when the power is connected to the national grid to submit to the Prime Minister for adjustment of the national power development plan.

Vietnam is now home to more than 103,000 rooftop solar power projects with a total installed capacity of over 9,500MW. The country aims to have half of its office buildings and homes powered by electricity generated from rooftop solar panels by 2030 under the national power development plan.

Vietnamplus