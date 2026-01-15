Deputy PM Mai Van Chinh attends groundbreaking ceremony for Cat Lai Bridge

The Cat Lai Bridge construction project was officially commenced on January 15 to celebrate the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh and delegates press the button to launch the Cat Lai Bridge construction project.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Cat Lai Bridge construction project took place in Dai Phuoc Commune, Dong Nai Province on the morning of January 15, solemnly held by the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh, Secretary of the Dong Nai Provincial Party Committee Vu Hong Van, Deputy Minister of Construction Le Anh Tuan, leaders of departments and agencies from Ho Chi Minh City and representatives of the project’s construction contractors attended the ceremony.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh (center) discusses with Dong Nai provincial leaders and delegates the significance of the Cat Lai Bridge project at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Accordingly, a consortium led by Construction Corporation No.1 Joint Stock Company (CC1), together with CC1 Asset Management and Services Company Limited and CC1 Investment Joint Stock Company, has been selected as the investor for the Cat Lai Bridge project.

The project has a total length of 11.64 kilometers, with a scale of six motorized lanes and two non-motorized lanes. Its starting point is in Cat Lai Ward, Ho Chi Minh City and its endpoint connects to the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway. The total investment is estimated at approximately VND18.3 trillion (US$697 million), with construction scheduled from 2026 to 2029.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee Ho Van Ha said that Cat Lai Bridge is a long-awaited project that residents of Dong Nai Province and Ho Chi Minh City have hoped for over the past 30 years.

The project holds special significance in directly connecting Dong Nai with Ho Chi Minh City and serves as one of the key corridors linking Dong Nai Province to major regional transport routes such as Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No. 3, the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway and the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, thereby facilitating convenient access to the Long Thanh International Airport.

Once completed, Cat Lai Bridge is expected to shorten travel time, reduce traffic pressure at the eastern gateway of Ho Chi Minh City and create favorable conditions for goods circulation, logistics development, services, industry and investment attraction, meeting the requirements for rapid and sustainable development of the entire region.

In the coming period, Dong Nai Province will continue to closely coordinate with Ho Chi Minh City and relevant agencies to direct project implementation in accordance with the schedule, quality standards and legal regulations, as well as paying special attention to compensation and site clearance to ensure the legitimate rights and interests of residents in the project area.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong