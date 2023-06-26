Deputy PM inspects Ca Mau’s fight against IUU fishing

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang conducted an inspection of the implementation of the fight against Illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau on June 26.

Speaking at the working session, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Su raised concerns about fishery infrastructure in the province that has not been invested in and upgraded to meet the practical situation yet, installation of fishing vessel monitoring equipment that is also not completed. In addition, the handling of fishing vessels cutting off contacts at sea has not been strictly implemented.

The sale of fishing vessels without declaring and registering leads to difficulties in managing, investigating, and verifying illegal activities, he added.

Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang emphasized that fishermen must raise their awareness and comply with fishery regulations to improve the imputation and competitive value of Vietnam’s aquatic products as well as increase income and raise the living standards.

The local authorities at levels need to further strengthen the control and enforcement law on fishing, especially the European IUU legislation

The Deputy PM affirmed that the Government and the Central ministries, and departments have been very interested in instructing localities to carry out solutions in fish exploitation towards integrated sustainable development.

On this occasion, Mr. Tran Luu Quang visited Song Doc Border Guard Station, businesses specialized in manufacturing and trading fishery products; and offered gifts to local people.