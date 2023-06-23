Deputy PM hosts leaders of RoK’s State-owned banks

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 23 for President and CEO of the Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) Kim Sung-tae and Chairman and CEO of the Korea Development Bank (KDB) Kang Seoghoon.

President and CEO of the Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) Kim Sung-tae and Chairman and CEO of the Korea Development Bank (KDB) Kang Seoghoon are accompanying President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk Yeol during his ongoing state visit to Vietnam.

Underlining that the Vietnamese Government hopes that with the lifting up of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the two sides will enter a new glorious chapter of cooperation, Khai said he expects RoK businesses, including its banks in Vietnam, will further promote their role and support the growth of partnership between the two countries, especially in economy.

Khai took note of the positive contributions of the two banks in connecting RoK investment and projects in Vietnam, highlighting that recently, the IBK expanded its business in Vietnam with greater attention to small- and medium-sized enterprises and the renewable energy sector.

This is a right way for the bank in Vietnam, showing the its strong commitment to accompanying with the Vietnamese economy, matching the current key orientations of the Vietnamese Government, he said.

The official suggested that the IBK continue to promote its experience and strengths as well as its role in the SME sector, thus positively supporting the Vietnam-RoK economic cooperation.

Khai hailed the cooperation of the KDB with the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance, supporting the ministry in seeking suitable operation models for the restructuring of the Vietnam Development Bank (VDB).

For his part, Kang Seoghoon held that although the global economy is facing difficulties, Vietnam has still enjoyed sustainable growth.

Kang said he hopes for a strong partnership with Vietnamese firms in the fields of high technology, digital transformation, and green energy development for climate change mitigation. He said that the bank expects the formation of a branch in Vietnam to share experience with and support Vietnamese firms to reach out to the world.

IBK Chairman Kim Sung-tae said that he is keen on setting up a bank specialising in providing financial services to small- and medium-sized enterprises, thus upgrading the ecosystem of the Vietnamese SOEs, contributing to the growth of the ties between the two countries.

Deputy PM Khai said that the RoK is currently the country with the greatest presence of finance-banking organisations in Vietnam.

He noted that Vietnam is hosting 96 credit institutions and foreign banks’ branches.

Since 2011, Vietnam has been strongly implementing economic restructuring, including that in the financial sector. For the 2021-2025 period, Vietnam aims to restructure the system of credit institutions to strengthen the quality and efficiency of the system, he said, adding that the country hopes for the positive involvement of RoK finance-banking organisations in the process.

He underlined that the Vietnamese Government encourages foreign finance-banking organisations to engage in the restructuring of local credit institutions and dealing with banks with weak performance. This will create abundance chances for foreign financial organisations who are keen on establishing presence in Vietnam, he added.