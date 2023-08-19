Deputy PM hails VBS’s important contributions to the nation

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on August 19 visited and extended greetings to leaders of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), the VBS's Patronage Council, and the Executive Council of the VBS ahead of the Vu Lan Festival.

Attending the visit were Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, and Head of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Vu Hoai Bac.

At the meeting which was held at the Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda in HCMC’s District 10, Mr. Tran Luu Quang and delegates wished a happy festive season and sent best wishes to Buddhist dignitaries and followers on the occasion of the Vu Lan Festival.

He highly appreciated the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s excellent achievements in serving Buddhism and the nation and contributing to the cause of building socialism and protecting the country.

He also deeply acknowledged the VBS’s great contribution, and significant activities to the country’s development, especially the support to the frontline forces and help to needy people in response to the Government’s call for the community’s forces to participate in the fight against Covid-19.

The deputy PM hoped that the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha will continue to organize charity and social welfare activities to help disadvantaged people, participate in patriotic emulation movements and contribute to the construction and protection of the country.

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Acting Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Patronage Council and Chairman of the Executive Council of the HCMC Buddhist Sangha said that Vu Lan Festival is one of the largest annual traditional festivals of Viet Nam. The festival, also known as Buddhist Mother’s Day in Vietnam, is an occasion for people to express their gratitude to mothers and ancestors as well as commemorate the heroic martyrs who sacrificed themselves for national independence.

Vu Lan festival takes place every year on the 15th day of the 7th lunar month. This year, Vu Lan falls on August 30.