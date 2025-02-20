Deputy PM calls for action to address inadequacies in traffic sign

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has directed the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Public Security, and local authorities to review and rectify shortcomings in the traffic signage and signal light system.

A worker installs traffic lights allowing right turns on red at several intersections in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

In Document No. 1364/VPCP-CN, signed by Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha, he called for a thorough assessment and resolution of issues related to traffic signs, signal lights, licensing, and the arrangement of stops, parking, and vehicle storage areas that contribute to traffic conflicts.

A report on the findings and proposed solutions must be submitted to the Prime Minister by March 15.

In recent months, media outlets have highlighted deficiencies in traffic signage, signal systems, and the allocation of stops and parking spaces, all of which have exacerbated traffic congestion and conflicts.

Earlier, in early January, the National Assembly Standing Committee reviewed a report on public petitions for December 2024. The committee commended the positive impact of penalties for traffic order and safety violations under Decree 168/2024 while stressing the importance of maintaining an effective traffic signal system.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Quang Phuong noted that since the enforcement of Decree 168/2024, public awareness and compliance with traffic laws have improved significantly.

"There must be coordination among relevant agencies to inspect the technical conditions of traffic signals to prevent unfair penalties for drivers. This issue is of great concern to National Assembly delegates and voters," the Vice Chairman of the National Assembly said.

In mid-January, the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security reported that traffic police forces nationwide were conducting a comprehensive inspection of the traffic signal system.

This initiative aims to provide a basis for recommending the replacement of faulty or malfunctioning traffic lights.

During the review, authorities will also adjust signal cycles to better align with traffic conditions in each area.

Additionally, the Traffic Police Department stated that officers would continue monitoring and inspecting traffic signals to ensure timely maintenance or replacement when malfunctions occur.

These efforts aim to maintain a stable and reliable system, preventing unfair penalties due to unclear signals or system failures.

