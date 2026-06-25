Youth Union Congress highlights creativity, entrepreneurship and service

At the 13th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, delegates highlighted initiatives to empower young people and encourage greater contributions to the country's growth.

At the plenary session of the 13th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union for the 2026–2031 term, delegates presented a range of proposals and experiences focused on unlocking the potential of Vietnamese youth and promoting their role in national development.

Speaking at the congress, Mr. Ngo Minh Hai, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, highlighted achievements made during the past term. Among the most notable initiatives was the “Digital Summer” volunteer campaign, which attracted 13,600 youth members and students.

Mr. Ngo Minh Hai, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, delivers a presentation at the congress. Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc

He also pointed to a variety of academic and innovation-focused programs, including the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Innovation Festival, the Young Informatics Contest, the Artificial Intelligence Challenge and the Euréka Student Scientific Research Awards.

Drawing on the city's experience, Mr. Ngo Minh Hai expressed hope that Party and State leaders would continue to entrust young people with challenging tasks, enabling them to contribute more actively to the country's development.

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union also proposed that the Central Committee of the Youth Union and the Ministry of Science and Technology establish a joint program to promote breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

According to Ms. Trinh Thi Hien Tran, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, Youth Union officials play a crucial role in inspiring young people. Beyond professional skills, she said, officials who engage with young people through empathy and understanding can foster a stronger spirit of creativity and dedication among local youth.

She emphasized that the Youth Union can only fulfill its role as a trusted companion to young people through such efforts.

Mr. Nguyen Tien Hung, Secretary of the Hanoi Youth Union, said the organization will focus on three key solutions, including shifting from one-way instruction to experiential learning, using youth-oriented communication, and inspiring a spirit of service and contribution to society.

The congress also showcased innovative models and entrepreneurial success stories that reflected the effectiveness of youth movements across the country.

One example was Do Tuan Luong, a 32-year-old entrepreneur from Lao Cai Province and a former international business student in Australia. After returning home, he recognized the economic potential of ancient Shan Tuyet tea trees and established the Phinh Ho Shan Tuyet Tea Cooperative. He has incorporated e-commerce and digital transformation into agricultural production and marketing.

Another was Sung Manh Hung, a 34-year-old member of the H’Mong ethnic group from Tuyen Quang Province. Through his TikTok channel “Hung – Ha Giang,” which has nearly 500,000 followers and 10 million likes, he promotes cultural exchange events in Dong Van Old Quarter, helping create new tourism products that attract international visitors.

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By Bich Quyen, Ha Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong