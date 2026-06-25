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Khanh Hoa launches 90-day campaign to accelerate site clearance for key projects

SGGPO

The Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee on June 25 held a ceremony launching a 90-day peak campaign for site clearance of major and strategic infrastructure projects across the province in 2026.

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Khanh Hoa Province launches a 90-day intensive campaign for site clearance of key infrastructure projects.

The campaign prioritizes completing land clearance for the Ninh Thuan 1 and Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant projects by June 2026.

In July, the province will focus on resettlement areas serving the North–South high-speed railway project, Doc Da Trang Industrial Park, the Van Luong–Ninh Hoa coastal road and several inter-regional transport projects.

From August to September 2026, Khanh Hoa will accelerate progress on projects including Ninh Diem 1 Industrial Park, Ninh Xuan Industrial Park, Ca Na Industrial Park, National Highway 26B, Song Cho 1 reservoir and multiple urban development projects in Cam Lam and Van Ninh.

To achieve these targets, the province will strengthen dialogue and public communication, promptly address citizen feedback at the grassroots level, and prevent prolonged disputes or complex complaints.

Authorities will also resolve outstanding issues related to land origin, land pricing, and resettlement, while speeding up compensation assessment and removing administrative bottlenecks.

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Nguyen Viet Hung, Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee, delivers directives at the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Viet Hung requested that each project develop detailed land clearance plans, with eligible dossiers processed immediately.

He also assigned commune and ward chairpersons direct responsibility for land clearance progress in their areas, while land development centers must submit weekly progress reports.

By Tien Thang, Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

site clearance campaign nuclear power plant North-South high-speed railway industrial parks infrastructure development resettlement

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