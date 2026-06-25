Bui Quang Huy re-elected First Secretary of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union

The 13th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union for the 2026–2031 term on June 25 introduced the new Central Committee, with Mr. Bui Quang Huy re-elected as First Secretary of the union’s Central Committee.

The newly elected Central Committee comprises 119 members. The Standing Committee consists of 25 members, while the Central Inspection Committee includes 17 members.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (center) presents flowers to the 13th-term Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union at the congress. Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc

The Secretariat of the 13th-term Central Committee includes five members, comprising Mr. Bui Quang Huy, First Secretary of the Central Committee; Nguyen Minh Triet, Permanent Secretary of the Central Committee; Nguyen Tuong Lam, Secretary of the Central Committee; Nguyen Kim Quy, Secretary of the Central Committee; and Ho Hong Nguyen, Secretary of the Central Committee.

Speaking on behalf of the newly elected Central Committee, First Secretary Bui Quang Huy pledged to continuously improve himself in all aspects, maintain a pioneering and exemplary role in both work and daily life, stay closely connected with young people and grassroots organizations, and demonstrate courage, responsibility and determination in addressing challenges.

Mr. Bui Quang Huy (center), First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, delivers remarks after being entrusted with his duties for the 2026–2031 term.

He emphasized that the 13th-term Central Committee is committed to building a strong and comprehensive Youth Union in terms of political orientation, ideology, ethics, organizational capacity and action. The committee will continue to innovate its operating methods, placing young members at the center of all activities and development efforts.

Mr. Bui Quang Huy affirmed that the Youth Union would strive to lead youth movements toward new achievements, actively contribute to the country’s development goals, and meet the expectations of the Party, the State, and the Vietnamese people.

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By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong