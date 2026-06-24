Youth Union members spearhead grassroots digital transformation in Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (Youth Union in short) proactively serves as the vanguard force by helping grassroots citizens navigate complex digital platforms, driving nationwide tech adoption and local economies.

The youth from Tra Tap Commune in Da Nang City are creating lively livestream sessions to promote their unique local products (Photo: SGGP)

For 39-year-old Phan Minh Tien, navigating new applications can occasionally be daunting. “Your phone already has VNeID and the Party Member e-Handbook installed, so I’ll just go ahead and add the HCMC Digital Citizen application for you,” explained Deputy Secretary Luc Thi Ngoc Nu of the Dien Hong Ward Youth Union in HCMC, while deftly maneuvering his smartphone.

Upon hearing Ms. Nu introduces a series of practical utilities such as looking up administrative procedures, accessing crucial medical information, or providing feedback on draft policies, Mr. Tien expressed profound enthusiasm. “It’s incredibly convenient, isn’t it?” he remarked.

For several consecutive weeks, Ms. Nu and the dedicated members of the Digital Summer Squad in Dien Hong Ward have meticulously divided themselves up, reaching every single neighborhood and navigating deep into narrow alleyways. Their primary mission is to actively mobilize and rigorously support citizens in installing vital applications on their mobile devices.

Alongside these grassroots efforts, the team members also orchestrate highly practical training sessions, diligently teaching residents how to integrate robust digital transformation skills into their mundane daily activities.

The Dien Hong Ward Digital Summer Squad boasts exactly 19 members. Aside from the local youth union members, the team incorporates enthusiastic student volunteers hailing from various universities and colleges. Prior to this initiative, the Dien Hong Ward administration officially launched 38 working groups specifically tasked with executing the essential campaign to “go to every alley, knock on every door, and check every person” across the ward’s 38 neighborhoods, aimed at accelerating digital transformation.

The Ward Youth Union has proactively dispatched young folks to participate, serving as the robust core force within these working groups. “The undeniable proactivity and vanguard spirit of our union members are crucial factors helping citizens smoothly access digital transformation,” Deputy Secretary Luc Thi Ngoc Nu passionately shared.

It’s crystal clear that this phenomenon isn’t solely confined to HCMC. Across numerous localities nationwide, the robust force of youth union members is rapidly becoming an indispensable support system for citizens attempting to access modern digital services.

Early in the morning, the atmosphere at the Public Administration Service Center in Van Thang Commune of Ninh Binh Province was already bustling. Right in front of the reception counters, numerous citizens were awkwardly fumbling with their smartphones.

For Secretary Nguyen Thi Hanh of the Van Thang Commune Youth Union, dealing with technological hiccups is a daily occurrence. “I’ve completely forgotten the password for my electronic identification account,” is a common refrain she routinely hears while assisting residents with complex online procedures.

During such frustrating moments, these young folks patiently guide residents through every meticulous step, from retrieving forgotten passwords to recovering locked accounts, until their arduous paperwork is successfully submitted online.

By helping untangle these agonizing technical bottlenecks, the blue-shirted youth union members have undeniably become a comforting sight. Secretary Nguyen Thi Hanh proudly noted their responsible companionship has pushed the commune’s online document submission rate to roughly 90 percent, brilliantly helping Van Thang’s administrative reform indices rank among the province’s absolute best.

Down in Can Tho City, home to over 668,000 ethnic minority folks making up roughly 17.3 percent of the population, bringing digital technology into every household remains a monumental challenge. To help citizens access sophisticated digital utilities, dedicated youth union members frequently travel deep into remote hamlets, patiently guiding them in utilizing brand-new digital services.

Even amidst the blistering summer heat, unwavering members of the “Popular Digital Education” squad in Gia Hoa Commune tirelessly went door-to-door, instructing residents on accessing digital platforms. Secretary Nguyen Thi Ngoc Quynh of the Gia Hoa Commune Youth Union pointed out that ethnic minorities make up over 40 percent of the commune’s population.

Boasting a highly motivated list of over 20 youth officials, the working groups brilliantly coordinated with the police force. They proactively visited homes to support residents in activating level-2 electronic identification accounts, flawlessly integrating crucial personal documents onto the VNeID application.

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Tran Anh Duy of the Can Tho City Youth Union informed that from the early days of the two-tier local government model, the city had rolled out the “Popular Digital Education” initiative.

Accordingly, 103 specialized squads, featuring over 6,500 youth union members, have been successfully activated across all 103 communes and wards. These robust squads consistently receive high praise for brilliantly promoting the youth’s vanguard spirit, which is inextricably linked to the city’s overarching digital transformation targets.

Not merely helping residents utilize modern technology, grassroots Youth Union organizations are injecting digital transformation into local businesses. Up in Da Nang City’s Tra Tap Commune, engaging livestream sessions executed by youth members successfully brought coveted agricultural goods closer to consumers. For Secretary Le Cong Hung of the Da Nang City Youth Union, universalizing digital skills requires relatable methods bound to pragmatic demands.

Ultimately, it’s undeniable that these youths act as a core force, utilizing a hands-on approach to seamlessly help rural citizens familiarize with useful digital applications.

Unmistakable youth imprint in digital transformation Youth Union levels nationwide are currently maintaining and establishing 13,124 brand-new volunteer youth squads under the “Popular Digital Education” banner. They’ve successfully organized exactly 18,166 activities explicitly aimed at universalizing essential digital skills, supporting over 1.23 million citizens to smoothly access and confidently utilize various digital platforms.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam